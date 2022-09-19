Pennington County Emergency Management Director receives international certification

Pennington County Emergency Management Director Dustin Willett can now quantify 30 years of service in public safety under three very important letters: CEM.

CEM, or Certified Emergency Manager, is an international certification granted by the International Association of Emergency Managers and widely recognized as the most prominent certification in emergency management. For Willett, it’s both validation of his work and efforts in emergency management and an opportunity to elevate them.

“Really, the value is being exposed to facets of emergency management that I would not have otherwise been exposed to,” he said. “Having to learn skills and knowledge that I may not have gotten just in my role here in Pennington County.”

While the IAEM shares many structural similarities and goals with the South Dakota Emergency Management Association, from which Willett and his team already have certification, SDEMA’s sphere is local. IAEM “forces you into a bigger world” of emergency management, he said.

It also had a more rigorous application process. The SDEMA application is about 10-15 pages, while the CEM was hundreds. The SDEMA certification doesn’t require a written test or a formal education, both of which Willett needed to obtain his CEM certification.

Both organizations focus on best practices, Willett said. SDEMA provides an opportunity for other emergency managers in South Dakota to share challenges facing their jurisdictions and how they can help each other. IAEM takes the same concepts and networking opportunities, but with a broader spectrum of emergency managers.

“These are people that are at the top of their emergency management game,” Willett said. “And going through that process with them and networking with them, really forces you to expand your horizons.”

He said the CEM process brought into focus the “solid guidance documents, written in blood and written in experience” by the brightest and best emergency management practitioners of the past four decades.

The knowledge isn’t meant to supplant local expertise, he noted, it’s meant to build upon it and bring validation to the program they’re building in Pennington County.

“It’s not just Dustin’s idea of emergency management,” he said. “It’s shaped by a lot of very high-level practitioners in the emergency management world.”

The certification has been on Willett’s mind since he joined emergency management about 10 years ago, but his public service reaches back much further.

Beginning in high school, he served with the U.S. Marine Corps, fought wildland fires out of Hill City for the U.S. Forest Service, joined Hill City’s local volunteer fire department, local ambulance service and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy.

While in Hill City, he got his paramedic certification and eventually worked for Hill City Ambulance as a paid employee, before moving to California for a few years as a paramedic. Since moving back to Rapid City, he’s worked for the past 19 years with the Rapid City Fire Department.

In his history with the Rapid City Fire Department, he’s been associated with the Hazardous Materials Team, the Water Rescue Team, has been the public information officer and training captain.

And the last 10 years — Emergency Management director. Along the way, he’s also been a hazardous materials technician on South Dakota Taskforce 1 and is currently a planning section chief for the South Dakota Incident Management Assistance Team and chair for the State Emergency Response Commission.

“So all of those experiences, all that training, and the classes and experience, and the service that comes with all of those roles — it’s cumulative," Willett said.

Having been aware of the certification since his first IAEM conference nearly 10 years ago, he’d also told himself every year since “that’s probably something I should look into.”

A few years ago, he finally locked himself in. The two components — the application and the written exam — required that once one is submitted, the other has a deadline. Willett took the test and started the clock.

A self-professed over achiever, he spend a cumulative six months gathering documentation for the massive application. If a category required 100 hours, he submitted 255.

Assembling the application gave Willett the unique experience of seeing three decades of his life laid out before him in hours, training, courses and — what he called the most humbling aspect — letters of recommendation.

Once submitted, the application went before a review commission. Last month, he got his letter.

The certification wasn’t just a validation of the experience he’d accumulated over the years, he said, but the people he’d experienced it with.

“It’s the people I’ve worked with for 30 years that keep me excited to come back to the job,” he said. “A small group of people that share not only mundane day to day experiences, but these are the people that you put your life in the hands of and respond to some pretty horrendous things in a community.”

The people he has called friends, colleagues and coworkers over the past 30 years have been a “huge component” of this, Willett said.

He called the CEM certification both rewarding and humbling, and validation "on a lot of levels."