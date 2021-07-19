 Skip to main content
Pennington County Emergency Management unveils public safety hub
Pennington County Emergency Management unveils public safety hub

The Pennington County Administration building

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Pennington County Emergency Management announced Monday a virtual resource hub to help communicate urgent information to the public.

The Public Safety Hub collects transportation impact information from agencies in the field. It also shows an interactive map of impacted locations.

Web users can click on the icons on the map to see the type of impact, cause, exact location, signage, the agency and when it was reported.

In the future, other icons and information may show when FEMA's Community Lifelines are affected like safety and food security, food, water and shelter, health and medical, energy, communications, transportation, and hazardous material.

The website also will have Twitter feeds from Emergency Management, South Dakota Wildland Fire, Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Pennington County Fire, the Rapid City National Weather Center, Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Fire Department.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

