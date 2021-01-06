Pennington County GOP chairman calls events at U.S. Capitol 'anarchy'

Pennington County GOP chairperson Jeff Holbrook said he was disgusted when he heard the news of a large group storming the Capitol Hill building on Wednesday.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol shortly after Congress separated to debate an objection to Arizona’s Electoral College votes.

“I grew up during the Vietnam time frame — emotions were running high, people were acting in a bad manner,” Holbrook said. “I never thought that I would live to see the day the U.S. Capitol was stormed and physical damage done. … This is anarchy.”

Holbrook said his father, Gale, who served as a county commissioner and city council member, would be aghast just as he was as demonstrations against the Vietnam war unfolded.

Holbrook said he was at a demonstration Wednesday at the bandshell in Memorial Park to express frustration with the presidential election and to protest the official acceptance of the Electoral College.