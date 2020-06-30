Pennington County GOP issues statement on Main Street Square Friday event
Pennington County GOP issues statement on Main Street Square Friday event

Pennington County Republicans

Pennington County Republican Party Chairman Jeff Holbrook has issued the following statement to the Rapid City Journal:

"The Republican Party of Pennington County regrets that Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will not be attending the Main Street Square event as previously announced on our Facebook page. We are still expecting Scott Hennen, Conservative Talk Radio Host and Michael J. Lindell, CEO of My Pillow. All are welcome to attend."

