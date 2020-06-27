Pennington County GOP plans events in Rapid City during Trump's visit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington County Republican Party Chairman Jeff Holbrook said several events are planned next weekend for those who are unable to attend President Donald Trump's visit for the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

Holbrook said the GOP has reserved Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City for a large celebration from 6 p.m. until the end of the July 3 Rushmore fireworks. Several prominent members of the Republican Party and a live band will provide entertainment during the event, followed by a live video feed of the fireworks display and Trump's speech at Mount Rushmore.

"The fireworks and President Trump's entire visit will be available for viewing on the big screen at Main Street Square for all those who were unable to attend the actual event, plus we'll have a great band and special celebrities who will provide remarks," Holbrook said.

Some of the special guests include Mike Lindell, founder of My Pillow; Gene Sullivan, a friend of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel and founder of Jump for Jesus — a full gospel motorcycle stunt team; and Jack Brewer, a former NFL player.

"This will be a family-friendly event and we welcome all to attend to celebrate this historic moment in Rapid City history with the return of fireworks to Mount Rushmore and a presidential visit," Holbrook said.