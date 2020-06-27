Pennington County GOP plans events in Rapid City during Trump's visit

Pennington County Republican Party Chairman Jeff Holbrook said several events are planned next weekend for those who are unable to attend President Donald Trump's visit for the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.
Holbrook said the GOP has reserved Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City for a large celebration from 6 p.m. until the end of the July 3 Rushmore fireworks. Several prominent members of the Republican Party and a live band will provide entertainment during the event, followed by a live video feed of the fireworks display and Trump's speech at Mount Rushmore.
"The fireworks and President Trump's entire visit will be available for viewing on the big screen at Main Street Square for all those who were unable to attend the actual event, plus we'll have a great band and special celebrities who will provide remarks," Holbrook said.
Some of the special guests include Mike Lindell, founder of My Pillow; Gene Sullivan, a friend of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel and founder of Jump for Jesus — a full gospel motorcycle stunt team; and Jack Brewer, a former NFL player.
"This will be a family-friendly event and we welcome all to attend to celebrate this historic moment in Rapid City history with the return of fireworks to Mount Rushmore and a presidential visit," Holbrook said.
Fencing will be placed around Main Street Square to provide a secure area for those wishing to attend with one dedicated entry point and exit point, Holbrook said. Face masks will be provided to anyone who wishes to use them and social distancing will be encouraged because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Holbrook said there will be no enforcement of those guidelines.
Security will be provided in the area from the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Holbrook said.
"All are welcome to attend the event, and we will do out best to provide a safe environment for all," he said.
With the large crowd expected at Main Street Square, Holbrook said a secondary event will be held at Ft. Hayes Chuckwagon, located just south of Rapid City on Highway 16 at 2255 Fort Hayes Drive.
Those who wish to attend can enjoy the dinner and western show beginning at 6 p.m. Cost for the dinner is $39 per person. After the show, Holbrook said the venue will remain open for those who wish to attend at no charge.
"At Fort Hayes, we'll have Gene Sullivan and the New Life Singers attend there too, at no cost to the public, and we will also provide a live-stream of the fireworks at Mount Rushmore," Holbrook said.
The festivities will conclude with a prayer breakfast July 4 at Fort Hayes Chuckwagon. Cost is $1 for the pancake feed, Holbrook said.
For more information, visit the Pennington County Republican Party's website at penncogop.org.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
