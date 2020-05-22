Pennington County has 27 new COVID-19 cases, state reports

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The most active zone of new coronavirus cases in South Dakota has moved west. For the second consecutive day, Pennington County had more positive tests reported than any other county in the state.

Pennington County cases of coronavirus jumped 27 to a total of 127 Friday. The state lists 101 active cases in the county.

There were 372 tests performed in Pennington County Thursday. A total of 2,231 tests have been completed in the county with 700 of them coming in the past two days.

The state reported 106 new positive tests Friday, however, 122 recovered leading to another drop in active cases in the state. There are currently 1,039 active cases in South Dakota.

The number of patients hospitalized dropped from 91 to 82 even though nine more patients were admitted. There were 16 people discharged and two people in Minnehaha County died Thursday, raising the state's death toll to 50.

Pennington County is starting to see the first signs of true exponential growth in the number of cases. Doubling rates are now consistently in five-day intervals. The May 22 report showed 127 cases and May 18 was only at 58. Similarly, the May 21 report was at 100 cases with 52 cases on May 17.