Pennington County hears public comment on hard rock mining ordinance

Pennington County citizens filled the Commission Chambers Tuesday for a chance to have their voices heard at a public hearing on a proposed ordinance amendment that would add a section establishing hard rock mining requirements to the Pennington County zoning ordinance.

While no action was taken, the commission heard public comment for over an hour. The ordinance amendment was continued from the commission’s July 19 meeting. Planning Director Brittney Molitor asked the commission to continue again, following public testimony, in order to give the Planning Department a chance to review the information and make necessary adjustments to the ordinance.

Emerging themes from the public comment included water protection concerns, an environmental study requirement, buffer zones and modeling the ordinance after Lawrence County.

“Our water is precious,” one commenter said. Another urged the commission to listen to those submitting their expertise, saying most were in support of a strong mining ordinance, “but it needs to be strengthened to protect our water.”

Monique Mousseau, Oglala Lakota, said she was at Tuesday’s meeting on behalf of Mother Earth.

“I’m very much in support of you all with this ordinance going into place,” she said, but also asked the commission to consider treaty rights.

“I'm asking you to go over those treaty rights, treaty obligations, treaties set and forth that should be discussed at this planning, that need to be solidified in every document within the Black Hills,” Mousseau said.

She said Native Americans have always watched over, protected and rejuvenated “every aspect of Mother Earth. We know that mining, any kind of mining, even open pits for gravel, is not good for our earth.”

An engineer, Mousseau said she is does not approve of anything that doesn't address monitoring, stringent discussions and strict rules surrounding keeping water quality in check.

Larry Mann, vice president of the South Dakota Mineral Industries Association, said he said he was not aware of an ore body that had been identified, and “even if one were identified today, it would take at least 10 years for them to go ahead and delineate an ore body.”

Mann said he thinks the board will turn over two or three times before they ever see an application for a mining permit. He also questioned who would support water quality and socioeconomic studies.

“We don't oppose the ordinance as it exists today,” he said. “We're willing to talk about some changes that might be helpful.”

Kwinn Neff, president of the South Dakota Mineral Industries Association, said many seemed to be in agreement over the need for an ordinance, and that informational meetings would be beneficial.

“Having said that, I know the socioeconomic study’s come up — that’s something Lawrence County requires. I don't think we have an issue including that in the ordinance as long as it's reasonable to state law and kind of along with Lawrence County follows, but not too extensive,” he said.

Another commenter said they were strongly in favor of additional groundwater monitoring requirements, suggesting the ordinance should be beyond federal and state requirements.

“Because they monitor after there's a problem,” he said. “And so what I'm suggesting is there is a way to do this at the get go.”

Commissioner Deb Hadcock questioned if those concerned about water quality from mining were also monitoring contamination from septic and storm water.

“They have done worse things to our groundwater than a mining company has over the years,” she said.

Molitor addressed the commission after public comment, saying she’d taken “quite a few notes,” with one of the biggest takeaways being baseline monitoring. She said they needed to take a look at whether or not they can do that. She also said they need to look into if a socioeconomic study is reasonable, buffer zones and having a waiver process.

“So I think there’s quite a few things we can look at,” she said, and bring back to the commission. Molitor said she plans to start sending emails to keep interested parties informed and provide an opportunity to make suggestions.

The commission voted unanimously to continue the item indefinitely, and suggested that interested parties have a separate meeting with a few commissioners and the Planning Department.