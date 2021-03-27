Pennington County helped provide $1.3 million in economic assistance to residents in 2020

Pennington County Health and Human Services helped provide $1.3 million for economic services in 2020.

The 1,448 requests included money for rent, utilities, deposits and mortgage assistance. The funding provided includes federal CARES Act funds along with contributions from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and Black Hills Area Community Foundation.

Health and Human Services director Barry Tice said many who wouldn’t normally qualify for assistance did so in 2020.

“We really could make substantial changes with the individuals who requested assistance based on the parameters at the end of 2020,” he said. “We had the ability to make decisions with foundation funds. It wasn’t millions, but it was enough to help the community during that time.”

The county’s economic assistance program is an emergency assistance program for residents to help with housing issues. Applicants granted funding have a lien placed against their property for the assistance received, but economic and medical assistance supervisor Brenda Dahlke said the lien doesn’t prevent them from receiving additional assistance.

