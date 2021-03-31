Pennington County inmate, 63, found dead in jail

An inmate who was found "unresponsive" Tuesday in the Pennington County Jail has died, according to the sheriff's office.

Medical personnel were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. and began resuscitation efforts on the 63-year-old man, a Wednesday news release said. He then was rushed to Monument Health where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name will not be released yet as the department is notifying next of kin. He was being held on state charges, according to the news release.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will handle the death investigation at the request of Pennington County in conjunction with the Pennington County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy has been scheduled for later today.

Based on the fact that DCI has been requested to lead this investigation, no further questions will be answered at this time. Any further information to be released will be coordinated with the DCI, the news release said.

