Pennington County inmate found dead in jail cell
Pennington County inmate found dead in jail cell

penn-jail.jpg

Pennington County Jail

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

A 63-year-old Rapid City man died Tuesday after being found "unresponsive" in his cell at the Pennington County Jail, the sheriff's office says. 

Medical personnel were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. and began resuscitation efforts on the man, according to a Tuesday evening news release. The man was rushed to Monument Health where he was pronounced dead.

The man was being held on state charges and his name will be released once his family is notified of his death.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will conduct an investigation into the death at the request of the sheriff's office, the release says. The Pennington County Coroner’s Office — which is part of the sheriff's office  — is also working on the investigation. 

Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, declined to share how jail staff was alerted to the unresponsive man and whether he was being detained pre-trial or serving a sentence. She also declined to share the cause and manner of death. This contrasts to the Department of Corrections which typically immediately shares whether prisoners died from a homicide, suicide or natural/medical causes. 

Duhamel said this information will come from DCI. 

DCI conducts investigations into jail and prison deaths at the request of the DOC or local agencies, according to spokesman Tim Bormann. The scope of the investigation is limited to looking into whether any crime was committed, not whether jail or prison staff followed policy, he said.

DCI does not release a summary of its findings like it does when it investigates serious officer use-of-force incidents, Bormann said. He did not respond when asked why it doesn't share this information. 

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

