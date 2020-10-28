Pennington County Jail creates quarantine lockdown units to prevent COVID-19 spread

Other precautions

The jail, which has 490 inmates and 145 employees, has seen 56 COVID-19 cases among inmates and 37 among staff as of Monday evening, Mueller said. Three inmates and eight employees had active cases as of Monday.

“Our recent rise in inmate and staff cases has corresponded with the rise in our community and state,” Mueller said. “I am very proud of the planning and response of our staff to quickly address the rising cases and help bring them back to a much lower number.”

“Since the pandemic began, the jail's response has been fluid as community spread has varied,” Mueller said. “The jail continues to follow CDC guidelines. Mechanisms such as added sanitation, screening, distancing, masks, and more extensive personal protective equipment have been introduced and modified as necessary.”

Inmates have been required to wear masks in units that are quarantined or have open bays — shared living spaces with multiple bunks — for several months, Mueller said. But staff have only been required to wear masks since about three weeks ago.