A Pennington County Jail inmate died Saturday after he was found unresponsive at the facility.
Richard Zimmerman, 31, of Rapid City, was discovered unresponsive at the jail Saturday morning. Jail medical and corrections personnel made resuscitation efforts before Zimmerman was transported to the hospital. Zimmerman was pronounced dead at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
He was arrested on a parole violation by the Department of Corrections on Friday, Sept. 14.
The Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an investigation into the death. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, but those results have not been released.