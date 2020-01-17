Pennington County Jail visitation closed Jan. 21-24 for upgrades

In-person and remote video visitation at the Pennington County Jail will be unavailable Jan. 21-24 as the jail works on upgrades.
Friends and family members can usually video-chat with loved ones by using kiosks in the jail and from home by using a laptop or computer, said Kim Bloomenrader, a spokeswoman for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Both those options will be unavailable during those dates as the jail conducts technological upgrades and replaces old equipment with newer versions.
Inmates can still be contacted by phone or email. The video visitation resumes Jan. 27.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.