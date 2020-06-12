Pennington County law enforcement receives mask donation
Pennington County law enforcement receives mask donation

PCSO Sheriff Kevin Thom and Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel

Pennington County Sheriff Kevn Thom, left, and Chief Deputy Willie Whelchell, right, examine a donation of 600 N95 masks from Liberty Superstores.

 Pennington County Sheriff's Office courtesy photo

Don and Max Patnoe and their staff at Liberty Superstores Friday delivered 600 N95 masks to the men and women on the front lines of protecting Rapid City and Pennington County.

The masks will be shared by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Fire Department.

“There’s nothing more important than protecting our staff,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said. “We thank Liberty Superstores for helping us stay safe and do our job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Liberty Superstores have long supported law enforcement and we much appreciate this latest donation.”

The masks will be used by Pennington County Sheriff’deputies, Rapid City Police officers, Rapid City firefighters and medics, jail and juvenile services center correctional officers, and staff at the Care Campus.

