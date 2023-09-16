Perpetual load limit restrictions of six tons per axle will be in effect on several Pennington County roads beginning Monday, Sept. 25.
- Long View Road from East Highway 44 east to Radar Hill Road for a distance of 2.46 miles
- Old Folsom Road from Lower Spring Creek Road to Lamb Road for a distance of 4.94 miles
- South Valley Drive from East Minnesota Street east then north to Blanche Drive, for a distance of 1.43 miles
Additionally, South Valley Drive from East Minnesota Street east then north to Blanche Drive will be established as a no through truck zone for trucks over 12,000 GVW.
Anyone with questions is asked to please contact the Pennington County Highway Department at 605-394-2166.