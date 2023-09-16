Perpetual load limit restrictions of six tons per axle will be in effect on several Pennington County roads beginning Monday, Sept. 25.

Long View Road from East Highway 44 east to Radar Hill Road for a distance of 2.46 miles

Old Folsom Road from Lower Spring Creek Road to Lamb Road for a distance of 4.94 miles

South Valley Drive from East Minnesota Street east then north to Blanche Drive, for a distance of 1.43 miles

Additionally, South Valley Drive from East Minnesota Street east then north to Blanche Drive will be established as a no through truck zone for trucks over 12,000 GVW.

Anyone with questions is asked to please contact the Pennington County Highway Department at 605-394-2166.