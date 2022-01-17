Pennington County mails assessments, expects to receive $51 million in property taxes

Fred Carl saw a 6.5% increase in his Pennington County property taxes when he got his notice last week from the Treasurer's Office.

He was not surprised, but he's not happy either.

"It's just kind of the same old thing," he said. "I get that costs go up and costs of services go up, but I don't know. Any of these increases just seem out of line to me."

The Pennington County Treasurer's Office mailed 50,652 tax notices at the beginning of January, which most property owners should have received by now. The taxes due in 2022 are based on 2021 assessments.

County Auditor Cindy Mohler said the county anticipates collecting $51,287,545 in property taxes from the county mill levy, which includes the county consolidated levy and levies for unorganized road, fire administration and library funds. A mill is $1 for each $1,000 of assessed valuation.

The county's consolidated levy includes the general fund, county fairgrounds, accumulated building fund and snow emergency. It totals 4.688, or about $4.69 for every $1,000.

Mohler said the county collected $48,414,562 in 2021 based off of 2020's assessments, although she said the county didn't collect 100% of taxes. The county's consolidated levy in 2020 was 4.771.

The property tax the county collects also includes funds for the school district, the city, fairgrounds, the West Dakota Water District and the Rapid City Storm Water Assessment fund. In Rapid City, the school district collects the largest share of property tax funds followed by the county and the city.

Carl, who has lived in Rapid City since 1984, said he had an 11.5% increase in his property taxes in 2021, according to previous Journal reports. He lives in the Whispering Pines subdivision in west Rapid City.

Carl said this year he's more concerned about his in-laws who are in their 80s and live on Social Security.

"It's got to stop somewhere," he said.

The county's assessed property value in 2021 was $12.4 billion, an increase of almost $895 million from 2020, according to previous Journal reports. About $232 million in new property was added to the tax roll for 2021.

The first half of the tax payment is due by April 29 while the second half is due by Oct. 31.

