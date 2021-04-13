Pennington County making plans to build $4.6 million Crisis Stabilization Unit

The Pennington County Commission will vote on the Crisis Stabilization Facility moving forward at its April 20 meeting.

The 13,325-square-foot Crisis Stabilization Unit would be built on the south side of the Care Campus and would house the existing Crisis Care and a new 16-bed Stabilization Unit, which would serve the acute behavioral needs in western South Dakota.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed legislation that appropriates $4.6 million to the Department of Social Services to provide money to Pennington County to build the unit to serve as a regional mental health care facility.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barry Tice, Health and Human Services director, said his office, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Behavior Management Systems, Monument Health and other organizations have gotten together to discuss how the unit could serve the community.

“As you are all aware, we live in a rural part of the nation and of the state, and Pennington County and the city of Rapid City is a prime location for individuals to come and seek services,” he said.