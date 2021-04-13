 Skip to main content
Pennington County making plans to build $4.6 million Crisis Stabilization Unit
Pennington County making plans to build $4.6 million Crisis Stabilization Unit

Press conference on Wednesday

Barry Tice

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The Pennington County Commission will vote on the Crisis Stabilization Facility moving forward at its April 20 meeting. 

The 13,325-square-foot Crisis Stabilization Unit would be built on the south side of the Care Campus and would house the existing Crisis Care and a new 16-bed Stabilization Unit, which would serve the acute behavioral needs in western South Dakota.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed legislation that appropriates $4.6 million to the Department of Social Services to provide money to Pennington County to build the unit to serve as a regional mental health care facility.

Barry Tice, Health and Human Services director, said his office, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Behavior Management Systems, Monument Health and other organizations have gotten together to discuss how the unit could serve the community.

“As you are all aware, we live in a rural part of the nation and of the state, and Pennington County and the city of Rapid City is a prime location for individuals to come and seek services,” he said. 

Behavior Management System would be the primary provider of clinical services at the Crisis Stabilization Unit. The unit would have outpatient crisis intervention, case management, medication, stabilization/psychiatric coverage, involuntary commitment processing, have a qualified mental health professional on site 24 hours a day, have mental health and substance abuse therapies and treatment groups.

Upper Deck Architects proposed design services for the facility that would total $277,920. 

Tice and Building and Grounds Director Mike Kuhl presented the facility to the commission during its Tuesday meeting. No action was taken.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

