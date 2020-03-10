Pennington County man who tested positive for coronavirus first to die in state

There are five presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, in South Dakota, including a Pennington County man who has died.

Gov. Kristi Noem said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that each case is related to travel. Whether the travel was domestic or international wasn't disclosed at the press conference.

The cases include a Pennington County man in his 60s who died Tuesday. It is unknown whether coronavirus was the cause of his death, as he had other pre-existing health conditions.

The other cases include a man in his 40s from Beadle County; a man in his 50s from Charles Mix County; a woman in her 30s from Davidson County and a man in his 40s from Minnehaha County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, the secretary for the Department of Health, said the state received the tests at 8 a.m. Tuesday and received positive results by 2:15 p.m. The next step is to send the positive samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further testing.

“That is why we refer to them as ‘presumptive positive’ cases,” Noem said. “We have confirmed that they’re COVID-19 positive cases, but we’re going to send them on to the CDC and that’s where they will confirm what we have with our testing process.”