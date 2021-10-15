Pennington County moves forward with marijuana licensing

Marijuana business licenses will be available Nov. 10 in Pennington County.
The licenses will be for dispensing, cultivating, manufacturing and testing facilities.
The Pennington County Commission approved the first reading of the marijuana ordinances at its Oct. 6 meeting. The commission approved three marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities, two manufacturing facilities and one testing facility.
License applicants will be required to go through background checks. The initial operating fees for each would be $5,000. Administrative operating fees would include a $5,000 change of location fee and a $1,000 modification of premises fee. License renewal fees would be $5,000 each, and late renewal fees for allowed establishment would be an additional $2,500.
The rules for the county will go into effect Nov. 10 when the preliminary screening process can begin. The commission will discuss the preliminary screening policy at its Tuesday meeting.
"Those who are successful with the initial screening can apply for a conditional use permit for a marijuana business and continue with the full approval process," said county Planning Director Brittney Molitor.
Only those with a conditionally approved marijuana business license with the county will be recommended to the state.
Molitor said the county looked at other entities in other metropolitan areas, the staff time required and management in order to determine the number of licenses available.
