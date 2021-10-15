Pennington County moves forward with marijuana licensing

Marijuana business licenses will be available Nov. 10 in Pennington County.

The licenses will be for dispensing, cultivating, manufacturing and testing facilities.

The Pennington County Commission approved the first reading of the marijuana ordinances at its Oct. 6 meeting. The commission approved three marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities, two manufacturing facilities and one testing facility.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

License applicants will be required to go through background checks. The initial operating fees for each would be $5,000. Administrative operating fees would include a $5,000 change of location fee and a $1,000 modification of premises fee. License renewal fees would be $5,000 each, and late renewal fees for allowed establishment would be an additional $2,500.

The rules for the county will go into effect Nov. 10 when the preliminary screening process can begin. The commission will discuss the preliminary screening policy at its Tuesday meeting.