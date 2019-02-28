A Pennington County prosecutor has been appointed to be a judge in the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which covers Pennington, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties.
Gov. Kristi Noem announced the appointment of Joshua Hendrickson in press release Thursday.
“Josh is a respected attorney and a leader in his community,” Noem said in the press release. “I’m confident his commitment to service and justice will make him an excellent judge.”
Hendrickson has been with the Pennington County State’s Attorney Office since 2003, where he has worked on high-level felony cases. In 2016, he received the Victims Champion Award for his work on domestic-violence cases.
“I have enjoyed serving the community that I love over the last 15 years as a deputy state’s attorney, and I look forward to continuing my service as a circuit judge for the Seventh Judicial Circuit,” Hendrickson said in the press release.
Hendrickson lives in Rapid City with his wife, Dr. Kari Scovel Hendrickson, and three children.