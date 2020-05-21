Pennington County reaches 100 coronavirus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennington County now has 100 positive tests for coronavirus after 16 more were recorded Wednesday. One new death of a 31-year old Pennington County man was also included in the two new deaths reported by the state Thursday morning. The other was from Minnehaha County. A total of 48 people have died in the state due to COVID-19 illnesses.

There were 319 tests completed Wednesday in Pennington County. That is about eight times more than the previous daily average and about 15 percent of the total tests completed overall in the county. It was about a third of the total number of tests performed across South Dakota on Wednesday. In comparison, Minnehaha County had 264 tests completed Wednesday with 13 positive for COVID-19.

State epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the increase in testing was not part of a mass testing event that the Department of Health was aware of. Instead, he said the growth in positive tests in Pennington County has probably led more people to suspect that they have been infected when symptoms of COVID-19 infections affect them.