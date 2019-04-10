The Pennington County real estate payment drop box is available, according to officials.
Pennington County Treasurer Janet Sayler announced in a news release the payment drop box is at the County Administration Building, 130 Kansas City St. in Rapid City, until midnight April 30.
The drop box is inside the entrance on the Kansas City Street side of the building, and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Payments should include the real estate identification number being paid and a current phone number. Receipts will be mailed to those requesting a return receipt.
All payments made after April 30 will be subject to interest.
Payments can also be mailed to Pennington County Treasurer, PO Box 6160, Rapid City, SD 57709, but must be postmarked no later than April 30 to avoid interest. To pay online, visit pennco.org, or pay by phone at 394-2163 (fees apply).