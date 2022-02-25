Pennington County receives $1.6 million in state funds for bridges

Four of Pennington County's bridges will be preserved and two replaced with funding from the state's Bridge Improvement Grant programs.

The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded 39 preservation, rehabilitation and replacement bridge projects during its Thursday meeting totaling $23 million, the state announced Friday. Pennington County received $1,617,900 for six bridges.

Doug Kinniburgh, local government assistance with the program, said the county will receive $130,900 to preserve a bridge southwest of Caputa over Spring Creek, $161,500 for a bridge in 161st Avenue over Box Elder Creek, $219,700 for a bridge on Neck Yoke Drive over Spring Creek and $135,200 for a bridge on 161st Avenue near New Underwood.

A Silver City bridge on Sheridan Street over Rapid Creek will be replaced with $547,800 in BIG funds, and $422,800 will go to replace a bridge on Thunderhead Falls Road over Rapid Creek near Johnson Siding.

Local governments are required to pay a minimum of 20% in matching funds for the projects and have three years to use the grant award.

The county was able to apply and qualify for BIG program funds after setting a wheel tax in 2020. Through November 2021, the county collected $1,338,790 in 2021 from the tax. The state program was created in 2015 and requires counties to impose a wheel tax in order to access the funds. Counties must also have a county highway and bridge improvement plan that details projects for the next five years.

About $7 million per year is dedicated to the fund with money coming from license plate fees and from non-commercial vehicle fees. The Department of Transportation sets aside $8 million per year of state gas tax funds.

The commission previously awarded about $1.5 million in preliminary engineering grants, increased the available funding by about $7.5 million, and reallocated about $3.35 million from closed projects to total $34.75 million.

The available dollars represents the amount allocated in the cycle. The program has awarded $101.2 million in grants to local governments since it began.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

