Pennington County recognizes veterans, VSO efforts

Nearly 150 names scrolled across the Pennington County Commission chamber projection screen at their regular meeting Tuesday morning, recognizing veterans employed by Pennington County and setting the stage for a theme of honoring veterans.

“Today we’re recognizing veterans, very critical components of our nation and our nation’s history and for Pennington County,” said Commission Chair Gary Drewes. “We appreciate what they’ve done on behalf of our community.”

Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Affairs Greg Whitlock spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, recognizing the county’s efforts to assist veterans, including their three veteran’s service officers — a number Whitlock cited as an indication of the county’s dedication to serving veterans.

“I just wanted to give you… a few praises for Pennington County commissioners for allowing the department to have three county veterans service officers to take care of veterans,” Whitlock said. “I mean, what a great effort on Pennington County’s capabilities of taking care of veterans. So, accolades to all of you for doing that.”

Barry Tice, director of Pennington County Human Services and the Veterans Service Office, said the Veterans Service Office is one of the busiest in the state, “literally serving thousands of veterans a year.” Tice commended Pennington County Veterans Service Officers Tom Vallette, Lee Borries and Heather Funk for their work caring for the increasing veteran population in the county.

Commissioner Deb Hadcock said you could not find a “better group of people to work with.”

The county has approximately 14,000 veterans, Whitlock said, bringing a “huge” economic impact to the county and the state. Veterans in Pennington County received $182,489,000 in compensation, education, insurance and Medicaid medical care in 2021, he said.

Whitlock also touched on a coordination with the Department of Transportation, the Department of Military Affairs and the Department of Veterans Affairs called “Fallen Heroes Bridges Dedications.” The program, started three years ago, nominates approximately 12 veterans a year who have been killed or missing in action, along with their families, to dedicate a bridge to in their honor.

Whitlock said applications have been scarce West River, hoping to bring attention to the program. Applications for fallen heroes dedications are submitted by April 1 each year, and reviewed by a member of the military, a member of Veterans Affairs, a representative from the Governor’s Office and himself.

“And what we’re looking at is making sure that all the areas are covered, not just Vietnam or World War II, or the War on Terror,” he said. “I guess I'm encouraging you to use as part of recognizing veterans also in your coming bridge dedications for South Dakota. It's just another way of recognizing those fallen heroes in South Dakota.”

The theme of honoring veterans continued with an executive proclamation declaring Oct. 1 “Sergeant Colton Live ‘Delta Derr’ Day,” a veteran who succumbed to suicide in 2012 after battling PTSD. Oct. 1 was his birthday.

Derr's family was present at the meeting, including his father Jerry Derr, to hear the proclamation, share about his son and speak to the importance of assisting veterans.

“Pennington County is a leader in supporting veterans, and each of you have done a great job in recognizing the needs of our veterans in our community,” he said. “And Pennington County does have one of the best reputations of VSO officers.”

Jerry Derr created a foundation in his son’s name in 2012, called the “Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation,” with a mission to advocate and assist veterans and create awareness.

“Colton was one of those warriors that had a hard time asking for help,” he said. “And when he did, he didn't really get the best feedback through his chain of command nor through the resources available to him.”

The foundation was a rallying of him and his family, he said, to recognize a mental health crisis within the military, but also to involve the community. One message Jerry Derr said the foundation hopes to convey is that everyone struggles — even the most outwardly resilient — like his son, he said.

Jerry Derr explained his son’s nickname, “Delta Derr,” earned as a team leader who performed reconnaissance in the middle of the night, “kind of fearless — nothing intimidated him.”

“What got everybody off guard was they didn’t realize that Colton was fighting the demons of post-traumatic stress,” he said. “And so that’s really the message that we tried to get out with the foundation. You’re not alone. Everybody struggles, we all got to stick together. And you’ve got to find somebody that you can talk to, and somebody that will listen.”

Hadcock read the proclamation, which detailed Colton Derr's service and suffering, calling the invisible wounds of war sometimes “more deadly than the battlefield.” Hadcock presented the proclamation to Jerry Derr and his family.

The board approved the proclamation unanimously.