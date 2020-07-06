Pennington County reports 15 new coronavirus cases Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota only tested 300 people Sunday for Monday's South Dakota Department of Health daily coronavirus report. The state reported 42 new cases Monday. The number of active cases in the state climbed to 945 — also up 42 since Sunday. There are still 59 people hospitalized with COVID-19 illness across the state.

Fifteen of the 42 new cases were from Pennington County with only 53 tests. The county currently has 149 active cases out of 575 total positive tests in the county and 25 people are being treated in the Monument Health system.

Four of six tests in Oglala-Lakota County came back positive Sunday. They have 99 total positive tests there with 45 active cases. Lawrence, Meade, Custer and Fall River counties all added no new cases. Only six people were tested in those four counties combined.

The Avantara Arrowhead extended care facility outbreak in Rapid City now has 38 people recovered out of 66 residents and staff who have tested positive there.

Other cases in the state came from Minnehaha and Union counties with four new cases and Brookings, Brown, Clay and Turner counties that added two new cases each. Haakon County added its first case ever and Beadle, Davison, Hughes, Hutchinson, Lincoln and Yankton counties each reported one new case.