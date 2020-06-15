Pennington County reports ninth death, total cases surpass 400

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The ninth Pennington County resident died from coronavirus as the number of cases in the county rose above 400 in Tuesday's State Department of Health report. A Minnehaha County resident's death was also reported Tuesday to bring the state's total to 77.

Pennington County added 10 new positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday on a total of 83 tests. The number of cases in Pennington County increased to 402 but the number of active cases in the county dropped by 20 to 159 Tuesday. Meade County added two new cases on seven tests. Meade County has 17 active cases. Custer had five negative tests. Lawrence County had six negative tests and Fall River County had eight negative tests. Oglala-Lakota County had two positive tests while testing 72 residents. They have 20 active cases as of Tuesday's report.

South Dakota added 38 new cases Tuesday for a total of 5,966 in the state. The number of active cases dropped by 72 to 820 Tuesday. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illness dropped one Tuesday to 92. Monument Health reports that 44 of those patients are in their system.

Beadle County added four cases Tuesday and Minnehaha added three. Yankton, Brookings and Dewey counties added two cases and Buffalo, Clay, Hughes, Jackson, Lake, Todd, Tripp, and Walworth counties added one each.