Pennington County reports one death, 17 new cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennington County reported one new death and 17 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, pushing the county above 218 total positive tests.

In addition to the Pennington County death, two other deaths were reported in Beadle County, bringing the statewide total to 62. To date, four people have died in Pennington County from COVID-19 related causes.

With the total of 218 positive tests in Pennington County, 160 are active cases. Meade County added five new cases Saturday, four in Oglala Lakota County, three in Todd County, and one each in Jackson and Lyman counties.

Nineteen cases are active in Oglala Lakota County, 18 active cases in Meade County, four cases are active in Jackson County, two cases are active in Lawrence County and one active case remains in Fall River County.

The Department of Health reported 94 new cases Saturday. South Dakota has a total of 4,960 positive tests and 1,093 active cases — up 30 from Friday's report.

The state completed 2,256 tests on Friday. Pennington County had 97 of those. Oglala Lakota County completed 27 tests, Lawrence County completed 20 and Meade County only completed nine. Fall River County completed eight negative tests and one test was reported for Custer County.