Pennington County reports one death and seven new coronavirus cases

On Pennington County resident died and seven more have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Thursday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Pennington County has reported 13 deaths, and there are now 482 total positive tests with 141 listed as active cases. There were 77 tests included in Thursday's report for Pennington County.

The outbreak at the Avatara Arrowhead extended care facility in Rapid City has now identified 43 residents and 19 staff members who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The state saw an increase of 60 cases of COVID-19 illness as 777 tests were reported Thursday. The state has reported 6,479 total positive tests That includes 800 active cases — up 19 from Wednesday.

A total of 79 are hospitalized — down two from Wednesday. The state has reported 87 total deaths from COVID-19.