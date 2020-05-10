Pennington County reports seven new coronavirus cases Sunday

There are many factors that affect that number. The outbreak at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls has led to testing of patients who might not have been able to get tested in other areas of the state or other states.

Those additional tests should help slow the spread of the illness by identifying the virus in people with mild or no symptoms. Because most states and areas of South Dakota have more stringent guidelines for testing, the only positive tests are among people with more significant illnesses.

With 3,517 positive tests, South Dakota has only reported 34 deaths. More than half of those have been attributed to one nursing home in Sioux Falls. Other states with similar numbers of positive tests have seen much worse effects.

Arkansas has 3,747 positive tests and 88 deaths. Oregon has 3,160 cases and 127 deaths. New Hampshire has 3,011 positive tests and 13 deaths. North Dakota, Maine and West Virginia all have around 1,500 cases and they have 35, 64, and 54 deaths respectively.

While the mass testing event in Sioux Falls has allowed 9,454 people to be tested there so far, counties in western South Dakota haven't seen the same numbers. Pennington County has tested a total of 1,115 people - up 26 Sunday. Other counties are even more limited in testing. Lawrence County has tested 227. Meade County has tested 244 followed by Fall River at 74 and Custer at only 64 tests completed.