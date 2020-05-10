Pennington County reports seven new coronavirus cases Sunday

Pennington County reported the most positive tests in one day during the outbreak of coronavirus Sunday. Seven new cases were reported in the county with only 26 tests completed here.
Fifteen of the 26 total cases thus far are still considered active infections.
There were 124 new positive tests overall in South Dakota Sunday. Minnehaha County was still the county with the most new positive tests with 100. Only 498 of the tests from Minnehaha County were completed Sunday. That means there are still a significant number of tests from the mass testing event in Sioux Falls that will be reported early this week. there are a total of 3,517 positive tests in South Dakota total with 1,336 still active. There were no new deaths reported Sunday.
Eight more people were hospitalized but 10 patients were released from hospital care bringing the total number still hospitalized to 77.
Brown County reported 10 more positive tests Sunday and Lincoln County reported an additional two cases.
Aurora Todd, Roberts and Yankton counties reported one new case each.
Even though Minnehaha County has more infections than many countries and 10 other states, the effects of the illness have been muted in South Dakota. The number of deaths as a percentage of positive tests has been far lower here.
There are many factors that affect that number. The outbreak at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls has led to testing of patients who might not have been able to get tested in other areas of the state or other states.
Those additional tests should help slow the spread of the illness by identifying the virus in people with mild or no symptoms. Because most states and areas of South Dakota have more stringent guidelines for testing, the only positive tests are among people with more significant illnesses.
With 3,517 positive tests, South Dakota has only reported 34 deaths. More than half of those have been attributed to one nursing home in Sioux Falls. Other states with similar numbers of positive tests have seen much worse effects.
Arkansas has 3,747 positive tests and 88 deaths. Oregon has 3,160 cases and 127 deaths. New Hampshire has 3,011 positive tests and 13 deaths. North Dakota, Maine and West Virginia all have around 1,500 cases and they have 35, 64, and 54 deaths respectively.
While the mass testing event in Sioux Falls has allowed 9,454 people to be tested there so far, counties in western South Dakota haven't seen the same numbers. Pennington County has tested a total of 1,115 people - up 26 Sunday. Other counties are even more limited in testing. Lawrence County has tested 227. Meade County has tested 244 followed by Fall River at 74 and Custer at only 64 tests completed.
