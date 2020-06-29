Pennington County reports six new cases amid less testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The trend of less testing on Sundays continued this week as South Dakota discovered 35 new cases of coronavirus on only 564 tests.

The state now has 6,716 cases of COVID-19 illness — 807 of those reported to be active cases.

Pennington County completed 44 tests and found six new cases. The county now has 129 active cases — down eight from Saturday.

The number of hospitalized patients across the state is down to 70 — about the same level as numbers from early May. There are 36 patients in the care of the Monument Health system.

The outbreak at the Avatara Arrowhead extended care facility in Rapid City continues to grow as now 47 residents and 20 staff members have tested positive.

Oglala-Lakota County completed only two tests for Monday's report and found one new case. Fall River County tested six people and found one new case. Meade, Lawrence and Custer counties tested a total of 37 people with no new positive tests.

Charles Mix County came in just behind Pennington County with five new cases. Codington and Roberts counties each added four cases and Lincoln, Minnehaha, and Brule counties each had two new positive tests.

Beadle, Brown, Davison, Gregory, Hanson, Hughes, Lake, Todd and Tripp counties each identified one new case of COVID-19 illness in Monday's report.