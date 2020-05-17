Pennington County reports three new cases Sunday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Following the recent trend of lower numbers of new cases of coronavirus reported over the weekend, only 29 new cases were reported in South Dakota Sunday.

There were no new deaths reported Sunday. Deaths are reported by the state after an official death record is filed. The state has issued a public health alert for the Super 8 in Rapid City after an employee there died from complications after testing positive for coronavirus. That death hasn't been reported by the health department yet.

Three of the new cases were reported in Pennington County. The county now has 52 positive tests and 38 of the cases are still active. Only 28 tests were completed in Pennington County Saturday for Sunday's report. There were 16 new cases reported in Minnehaha County on 117 tests.

Meade County reported two negative tests and Lawrence, Custer and Fall River counties each completed 1 negative test Saturday.

Brown County reported two new cases. Beadle, Clay, Charles Mix, Day, Hamlin, Oglala-Lakota and Codington counties each added one new case.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses increased two to 77 Saturday with 8 new hospitalizations and six people discharged. There are currently 1,219 active cases in the state - down 23 from Saturday.