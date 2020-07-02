Pennington County resident among four COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four more South Dakota residents' COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday by the South Dakota Department of Health. One of those deaths was a Pennington County resident. One was a female and three were males. Two were in their 60s and two were in their 80s.

This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 97 and the total in Pennington County to 17. The other deaths were from residents of Beadle, Buffalo and Lyman counties.

The state reported 67 new cases of coronavirus Thursday on 998 tests. Pennington County had the most new cases in the state with 13. There were 236 tests performed in the county for Thursday's report. That gives Pennington County the second highest total number of cases with 536 and only behind only Minnehaha County, which has 3,638 cases. Beadle County is now third with 532. Pennington County has 122 of the 814 active cases in the state.

Oglala-Lakota County tested 274 people and found one new case. They have 36 active cases in their county. Custer County added a tenth case of cornavirus Thursday. They tested 18 people. Fall River, Lawrence and Meade counties tested a total of 70 people and found no new cases.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton reported 38 of 66 cases from Rapid City's Avantara Arrowhead extended care facility have recovered.