Pennington County resident dies, seven new cases added

For the first time in weeks, the number of active cases of coronavirus in South Dakota dropped below 1,000. There now has been 5,523 total positive tests and 972 active cases of COVID-19 illness in the state.

The number of people hospitalized also dropped two to 90 in Tuesday's reports. However, three new deaths were reported, including a Pennington County resident.

Pennington County reported seven new cases Tuesday and Todd County reported four. Oglala-Lakota County also added one new case Tuesday.

Other counties across the state saw increases, as well, including Minnehaha with nine, and Brown, Buffalo, Clay and Faulk adding four each.

Union and Lyman counties reported three new cases and Lincoln, Roberts, Brookings, Hughes, Hamlin, Clark, Hyde and McPherson counties each added one new case.

Pennington County has 170 active cases of COVID-19 illness and six people from here have died. Oglala-Lakota County has 21 active cases and Todd County has 19. Meade County has 10 active cases, Fall River has three, Lawrence has two and Custer has one.