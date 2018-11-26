A Pennington County resident between the age of 60 and 69 is South Dakota’s first influenza death of the 2018–2019 season, the Department of Health reported Monday.
No other information about the victim was provided by the department, which said the death should serve notice to the state’s residents.
“Our sympathy is with the family. Their loss serves as a reminder to us all that influenza can be a very serious illness,” said Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist for the Department of Health. “It is not too late to get vaccinated for this flu season, and if you haven’t yet received your annual flu vaccination, the time to do so is now.”
Clayton said that flu activity is now classified as sporadic in South Dakota. To date, the state has reported 35 lab-confirmed cases of flu and eight flu-related hospitalizations.
Influenza is a viral infection spread by respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Common signs and symptoms of the flu include fever of 100 degrees or greater, cough, sore throat, headache, fatigue, body or muscle aches, and runny or stuffy nose.