Pennington County Search and Rescue recruitment night slated for Tuesday

Pennington County Search and Rescue recruitment night slated for Tuesday

Pennington County Search and Rescue will be holding a recruitment night on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at 149 E. Main Street North.

Anyone who is team-oriented, driven and adventurous is encouraged to apply as a volunteer for the search and rescue team.

