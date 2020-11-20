Pennington County sheriff asks judge to overturn recreational marijuana amendment

The group behind the amendment said it’s constitutional and that Thom and Miller want to undermine voters.

“We are prepared to defend Amendment A against this lawsuit. Our opponents should accept defeat instead of trying to overturn the will of the people,” Drey Samuelson, political director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, said in an email. “Amendment A was carefully drafted, fully vetted, and approved by a strong majority of South Dakota voters this year."

Brendan Johnson, the lawyer and former U.S. Attorney who filed the amendment, said he can’t comment because he’s on a long drive and hadn't read the complaint.

It’s unclear if Thom and Miller are paying their lawyers out of their own pocket or using taxpayer money from the sheriff’s office and Highway Patrol.

The spokespeople for the sheriff’s office and Highway Patrol did not immediately have an answer to that question. Thom, an elected official, and Miller are not commenting on the complaint, according to the news release. Their lawyers did not respond to messages.