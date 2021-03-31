Pennington County sheriff one of three sheriffs in the state to not endorse Jackley

The Pennington County sheriff is one of the three South Dakota sheriffs who has not endorsed former Attorney General Marty Jackley, who is hoping to return to his position as the state's top law enforcement officer in 2022.

Sixty-three of South Dakota’s 66 sheriff’s have endorsed Jackley, his campaign announced Wednesday.

The three who did not endorse him are Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and the Hyde and Grant county sheriffs.

Jackley is hoping to earn the Republican Party nomination for the attorney general position currently held by Republican Jason Ravnsborg, who is facing three misdemeanor charges after he hit and killed pedestrian Joe Boever with his car in September.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek responded to the scene the night of the crash, let Ravnsborg borrow his car to drive home, and went back to the scene the next morning after Ravnsborg said he found Joe Boever’s body after thinking he had hit a deer.