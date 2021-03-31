 Skip to main content
Pennington County sheriff one of three sheriffs in the state to not endorse Jackley
Marty Jackley

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The Pennington County sheriff is one of the three South Dakota sheriffs who has not endorsed former Attorney General Marty Jackley, who is hoping to return to his position as the state's top law enforcement officer in 2022.

Sixty-three of South Dakota’s 66 sheriff’s have endorsed Jackley, his campaign announced Wednesday.

The three who did not endorse him are Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and the Hyde and Grant county sheriffs.

Jackley is hoping to earn the Republican Party nomination for the attorney general position currently held by Republican Jason Ravnsborg, who is facing three misdemeanor charges after he hit and killed pedestrian Joe Boever with his car in September.

Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek responded to the scene the night of the crash, let Ravnsborg borrow his car to drive home, and went back to the scene the next morning after Ravnsborg said he found Joe Boever’s body after thinking he had hit a deer.

The South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, along with groups representing police chiefs and rank-and-file officers, called on Ravnsborg to resign after he was charged and videos of his police interviews were released.

While Thom hasn’t endorsed Jackley, he was one of the law enforcement leaders that successfully asked Ravnsborg to step away from evaluating police use-of-force incidents while he was under investigation and facing criminal charges.

Thom, who has been involved with responding to the wildfires near Rapid City, did not respond to a message asking why he didn’t endorse Jackley.

Jackley previously announced endorsements from 59 of the 66 state’s attorneys. The list included Pennington County Mark Vargo, who examined the evidence in Ravnsborg’s crash and advised the lead prosecutor on appropriate charges. ​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

