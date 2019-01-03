The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office will hold a job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday on the second floor of the Public Safety Building at 300 Kansas St. in Rapid City.
The office is looking to hire correctional officers, detox technicians and law enforcement officers, according to a press release.
The starting pay for correctional officers and law enforcement officers is $21.94 an hour, while detox technicians start at $17.20 an hour, the press release said.
Tours and onsite interviews will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.