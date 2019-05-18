Deputies with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office are planning on ramping up seat belt enforcement efforts starting Monday through June 2.
The extra patrols are part of the 2019 Click it or Ticket campaign, an annual nationwide effort by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Deputies will focus on promoting seat belts and child safety seats and be on the lookout for drunken, distracted and speeding drivers, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
"If you wear your seat belt properly and have your child in an age-appropriate safety seat, you can reduce your chances of injury or death in the event you are involved in a motor vehicle crash," Patrol Sergeant Ryan Cook said. "Seat belts do save lives. So we ask you to make a habit of putting yours on each time you get behind the wheel."
In 2017, 10,076 people who were not wearing seat belts died in passenger vehicle crashes in the United States, according to the Click it or Ticket website. About 57% of 18- through 34-year-olds and 59% of those in pickups weren't wearing seat belts when they died in crashes. 51% of men killed in car crashes weren't wearing seat belts compared to 39% of women.