Some residents of Pennington County are being targeted by telephone scammers claiming to be with the sheriff’s office and demanding money, a spokesperson with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Public Information Officer Helene Duhamel said the scammers tell residents they have an outstanding warrant or a fine for missing jury duty, and demand the fines to be paid via prepaid gift cards.
“Prepaid cards should be a warning sign that the demand is a fraud,” Duhamel said in a news release. “The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office generally does not collect warrants or fines over the phone. An individual would be asked to settle a warrant fee in person."
Duhamel said the sheriff’s office can take some payments over the phone. However, individuals should first check to see if there is an outstanding county warrant via Pennington County’s website, pennco.org.
“Any time you get a call from law enforcement demanding or soliciting money over the phone, you should be skeptical,” Duhamel said in the release. “Hang up and call law enforcement directly. Do not fall for these scams.”