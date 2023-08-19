The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 79-year-old woman.

Nancy Baker left her residence in Rapid City around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and has not been heard from since. Her cell phone is off and family is unable to track or call her.

Nancy suffers from early dementia and is new to the area. Nancy is driving a silver 2008 Toyota Camry with Minnesota plate NZX610. Investigators have learned she had been seen in Badlands National Park around noon on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Investigator Rio Shearer at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6113.