Pennington County Sheriff's Office FB account drops to 1.6-star rating after sheriff files marijuana lawsuit

Thom and Rick Miller's lawsuit asks a judge to void the recreational marijuana amendment that was approved by 54% of voters statewide and 59% in Pennington County. They argue that Amendment A violates the South Dakota Constitution because it doesn’t follow the “one-subject rule” and because it’s actually a revision, not an amendment.

People aren't just leaving negative reviews but are also criticizing the lawsuit under the page's posts about completely unrelated topics such as a news release about a homicide, a Thanksgiving message and a post about an employee of the month.

The reviews and comments appear to be mostly from people who live in Pennington County and elsewhere in South Dakota. Some are from out of state.

Most comments accuse Thom of using taxpayer money to violate the will of the people.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Failing South Dakota tax payers by using our tax money to fund a lawsuit against the favored vote of the people, all while being paid by tax payer dollar as far as I’m aware. This is crazy this is being allowed. Fund your own lawsuit!" one review says. "Your employees are paid by taxpayers and are using taxpayer funds to go against the will and voice of the people in this state. Nothing could be more corrupt than that," another one reads.