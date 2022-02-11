Pennington County Sheriff's Office sees rise in drug, child porn arrests in 2021

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom highlighted the collaborative effort between his office, the Rapid City Police Department, and state and federal partners for much of the increase in arrests in 2021.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s annual report released Friday, methamphetamine possession made up 81% of drug arrests in 2021 with 1,126 out of the total 1,390 for the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team. In 2020, methamphetamine arrests made up 73% of the arrests with 1,197.

“Methamphetamine continues to be a persistent problem,” Thom said. “It’s a challenging drug. It’s unique from almost all the other drugs in terms of the addiction potential and the impact on people’s brains and physiology.”

He said the drug task force is very active and has had a significant impact.

From 2020 to 2021, the office also saw an increase in Fentanyl arrests from six to 21. According to the report, the enforcement team has seen a sharp rise in the trafficking and use of counterfeit Fentanyl pills in the region. The largest bust in 2021 included 72 pounds of meth, 10 pounds of cocaine, six pounds of heroin and 6,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills.

“That’s something that we’ve focused on and we’re aggressively investigating,” Thom said.

He said the other component with drugs is firearms. He said his office and the police department work actively with federal partners on gun crimes, particularly if associated with drug trafficking, homicides and robberies.

The other leading drug arrests include 48 for heroin, 41 for cocaine, 33 for pharmaceuticals and 24 for marijuana. There were 97 other arrests for bath salts, LSD, hashish, mushrooms and PCP, and MDMA or ecstasy.

The office also saw an increase in its possession/distribution/manufacture of child pornography cases. In 2021, there were 108 cases compared to the 79 in 2020 and 84 in 2019. The office’s Internet Crimes Against Children team performed 564 digital exams of cell phones and hard drives.

According to the report, there were 700 cybertip reports from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children compared to the 500 in the year before.

Thom said the county works with its city, state and federal partners with digital evidence, “which is almost every crime anymore.”

He said the team is proactive and aggressive when it comes to internet predators.

“I think that’s reflected in our numbers in terms of the number of cases we continue to arrest and prosecute,” Thom said. “I think there’s also a growing awareness by the community in terms of willingness to report it, and if you’re a victim, I think there’s a certain comfort level that we have a good solid system that will support victims.”

Thom said growth has increased the demands on his office. He said the growth isn’t just isn't in new residents but by demands that come from an increase in tourism.

According to the report, there were no murders in the county, excluding Rapid City and Box Elder data, compared to two in 2020. There were 55 sexual assaults reported in 2021 compared to the 57 in 2020 and the 139 in 2019. There was also a decrease in aggravated assaults from 102 in 2020 to 83 in 2021, seven robberies in 2020 compared to two in 2021, 101 burglaries in 2020 compared to 78 in 2021, 366 thefts in 2020 and 160 reported in 2021, and 48 stolen vehicles in 2020 compared to the 40 in 2021.

With Box Elder and Rapid City data, many categories saw an increase in 2021 to include 16 murders, 213 sexual assaults and 2,874 thefts compared to 2020’s numbers of 14 murders, 198 sexual assaults and 2,833 thefts.

Categories that saw a decline in 2021 include 584 aggravated assaults, 612 burglaries and 524 stolen vehicles.

Moving forward, Thom said community safety is always the office’s priority, but they also hope for continue community engagement.

“I always tell all of our staff, because we do have an employee orientation with all of our new staff, is that we have good community support, but don’t take it for granted and go earn their trust everyday,” Thom said.

