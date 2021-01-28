Pennington County Sheriff's Office suspends search for Serenity Dennard

Dennard's "families have been very cooperative throughout the search and investigation," Thom said.

Local, national and social media coverage all raised awareness about the case. Two out-of-state leads are currently being investigated, Thom said.

Dennard went missing the morning of Feb. 3, 2019 while playing in the facility's gym, the former director of the Children’s Home told the Journal. Dennard and other children were supervised by two staff members when one of the other children ran away within the building. As a staffer ran after that child, Dennard then took off, running outside.

Because the remaining staff member was still supervising other children, the staffer stayed and called for help rather than follow Serenity and leave the others behind, the former director said. Staff then searched for her but waited nearly two hours to call 911.

Serenity was last seen by a woman dropping off a relative at the Children’s Home, the sheriff’s office previously told the Journal.

It’s not unprecedented for missing people to be discovered years later, even when law enforcement knows where they were last seen.