The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found east of town Saturday morning.

At about 3:30 a.m. August 5, law enforcement was dispatched to the area of East Highway 44 and Airport Road, where a deceased woman had been found in the roadway.

It appeared the woman had been run over by a vehicle. According to a press release, the driver of the vehicle reported the incident and remains cooperative.

This is an active investigation. Law enforcement is working to identify the woman. She was wearing a green hoodie, black yoga pants and white Crocs.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Salas at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.