Pennington County won't prosecute people for possessing hemp-derived CBD oil, the county's state's attorney said Tuesday.
"CBDs themselves are not scheduled and not marijuana under our statues," Mark Vargo told the Journal.
Vargo previously expressed doubt about Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's announcement last month that CBD oil is illegal. He said he came to his decision after speaking with Ravnsborg's staff and examining relevant state laws. He said if companies that sell CBD oil products are accurately describing their products, they don't fall under either of the state's two definitions of marijuana and they're not listed as a scheduled drug.
Vargo said products such as purses or shirts made of hemp are also legal, but he doesn't know anyone who's questioned that.
His analysis contradicts that of Ravnsborg and also the Minnehaha County State's Attorney Office, which is prosecuting a man found with CBD oil at the Sioux Falls airport, according to South Dakota Public Broadcasting. But his opinion aligns with CBD oil advocates, who say the product does not violate state law.
"We will not be arresting people for CBD oil," Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said. "I defer to the local States Attorney regarding his opinion on CBD oil. Ultimately either the courts and/or the legislature may have to provide further clarification on the issue."
"At this time we will not take enforcement action," said Karl Jegeris, chief of the Rapid City police. "However, our staff has been directed to continue to advise the public CBD oil is illegal to distribute and/or possess per the Attorney General's Office.
Jegeris said he notified his staff of the "complicated circumstance" due to the differing opinions of Vargo and Ravnsborg. "We are hopeful that the state and county's top prosecutors will work to get this resolved in a timely manner, and we will reassess as appropriate."
Vargo warned, however, that even if local law enforcement agencies decide not to arrest and prosecute people for possessing hem-derived CBD oil, the Attorney General's Office can arrest and prosecute people in Pennington County.