Pennington County State’s Attorney Vargo to help with Ravnsborg case

He said Crystal Johnson and Michael Moore, respective state’s attorneys for Minnehaha and Beadle counties, will also help Sovell.

Vargo said he agreed to this arrangement on Monday so he's yet to see any evidence. He said he’s not sure if the group will meet in person or over the phone or Zoom.

Ravnsborg crashed one mile west of Highmore on U.S. Highway 14 at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Ravnsborg said in a statement that he thought he hit a deer that night but realized he killed a man when he searched the site and found the man's body the next morning while on his way to return the car he borrowed from the local sheriff.

The victim was later identified as Joe Boever, a 55-year-old from Highmore. Boever's relatives say he was hit while walking to the car he crashed in the ditch earlier in the day.