Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel has announced the selection of a new Public Information Officer.

Katy Urban will be the office’s first PIO.

As PIO, Urban will be at the forefront of communication, ensuring transparency, and fostering a deeper connection between the office and the community.

“This newly created PIO position will assist in our office’s commitment to transparency in every facet of our work. With over a decade of experience in government and private sector communications, Katy brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for effective communication. She will play a pivotal role in keeping the public well-informed about the initiatives, developments, and efforts undertaken by the State’s Attorneys Office,” said State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel.

Urban previous served as the community relations manager for Rapid City Area Schools and most recently was the communications coordinator for Douglas Schools.

“As a career communications professional and a Rapid City community member, I think there is great value in providing the public with accurate and timely information about the critical work of the State’s Attorneys Office. I am excited to be part of an organization that I deeply respect, wholeheartedly support, and believe in,” Urban said.

Urban will be the primary media contact for the Pennington County State’s Attorneys Office effective Wednesday, Sept. 6.