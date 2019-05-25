The Pennington County Sheriff's Office will launch its boat patrol program today.
A dozen deputies will take turns patrolling Pactola and Sheridan Lakes, usually on weekends and holidays, said spokeswoman Helene Duhamel.
The deputies will use a Lund aluminium outboard motorboat to make sure boaters have a license, fire extinguisher, throwable flotation device, and life jackets for each person on board. They will also look for any drunk boaters or those driving recklessly.