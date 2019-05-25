{{featured_button_text}}
090716-nws-sheriff003.JPG (copy)

A sheriff's boat cuts a large wake at Pactola Reservoir as two deputies from the Pennington County Sheriff's Department patrol the reservoir in 2016.

 Geoff Preston, Journal file

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office will launch its boat patrol program today. 

A dozen deputies will take turns patrolling Pactola and Sheridan Lakes, usually on weekends and holidays, said spokeswoman Helene Duhamel. 

The deputies will use a Lund aluminium outboard motorboat to make sure boaters have a license, fire extinguisher, throwable flotation device, and life jackets for each person on board. They will also look for any drunk boaters or those driving recklessly. 

 

Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

