Pennington County to receive Johnson and Johnson settlement funds

Pennington County will receive an unknown amount from a $26 billion multi-district opioid settlement with Johnson and Johnson and three major distributors, the county announced Wednesday.

The county is the only governmental subdivision in South Dakota that joined the federal lawsuit, according to the press release. The settlement includes AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, and a bankruptcy resolution concerning Purdue Pharma.

The settlement will be paid out over 18 years. It is not, however, enough to cover the incurred expenses for states, counties and cities, the release said.

According to the release, the settlement will be paid over 18 years because the immediate impact of paying the full amount at one time would be "disruptive to the ongoing businesses of the defendants, which are important in the general distribution and supplying of pharmacy and medical devices." The release states it's also because distributions are more in line with ongoing assistance from governmental subdivisions.

The money will flow into two channels in South Dakota. One will be through the state Attorney General's claims, which is how the state participated generally in the settlement. That money will be controlled by legislation and appears in House Bill 1038. According to the release, the funds will be divided 70% to the state and 30% to participating local government subdivisions based on the opioid negotiation class model.

Senate Judiciary unanimously passed the bill Tuesday. The bill establishes an opioid abatement end remediation fund that allows deposits from settlements, gifts and donations, and interest earned on money in the fund.

The second channel will have funds going directly to the participating subdivisions.

According to the release, all funds will be used for abatement and dedicated to addiction treatment and prevention. There will be no distribution to victims or any of their families. All of the funds will be directed toward services and the assistance needed for the county to deal with "adverse ramifications flowing out of opioid victims."

Funds could arrive in April, but "this may be overly optimistic," the release states.

All attorneys' fees for participating entities in the lawsuit have been determined by the court and paid through a trustee over seven years. The money directed to the county will not be subject to attorneys' fees.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

